The Green Globe Advocates Pollution-Free Diwali with Humanitarian Initiatives

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Promoting the message of a pollution-free and compassionate Diwali, The Green Globe celebrated the festival with a series of initiatives aimed at reducing environmental pollution and spreading happiness among underprivileged sections of society.

For the past ten years, The Green Globe has been working to raise awareness about the harmful effects of air and noise pollution caused by firecrackers and fireworks. The organisation has also been promoting the true spirit of Diwali, emphasising light, happiness, brotherhood, and humanity. As part of this year's Green Diwali celebrations, the organisation undertook a special humanitarian initiative to recognise and support hardworking individuals whose contributions often go unnoticed. The initiative particularly focused on women working in hotels and restaurants, quietly engaged in washing utensils, along with other hardworking members of society. With the aim of bringing smiles to their faces and sharing the joy of the festival, The Green Globe distributed new blankets, cooking oil, earthen lamps, and sweets among them. The organisation highlighted that money spent on firecrackers, which contribute to air and noise pollution, could instead be used to support people in need. Such initiatives, it said, would make the celebration of Diwali more meaningful and socially responsible. The programme received support from Tulika Haloi of the Assam Pollution Control Board, along with Sanjib Kakati, Saurabh Jain, Rishabh Jain, Shubham Jain, Nanu, Sanjib Bezbaruah, Pritam Mall Bezbaruah, Kamal Das, and Mukut Ali.