Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya Attends Diwali Milan in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, accompanied by First Lady Kumud Devi, visited Shree Gauhati Gaushala and attended its Diwali Milan Samaroh in Guwahati on Monday.

Interacting with members, the Governor highlighted the role of festivals in preserving cultural heritage, strengthening social bonds and promoting service, cooperation and harmony. He extended Diwali greetings to the office-bearers and members and appreciated the institution's efforts to preserve the country's cultural heritage, a press release said.