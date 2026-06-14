The Sentinel impact: Nalbari Forest Division Launches Drive Against Illegal Sawmills

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A crackdown on illegal sawmills has begun in Nalbari district following the publication of a report in The Sentinel highlighting allegations of illegal earth excavation from the Pagladia and Nona rivers and the operation of unauthorised sawmills. The report had also urged the newly appointed Assam Forest Minister, Jayanta Mallabaruah, to intervene in the matter.

According to sources, soon after the report was published, Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah directed the concerned department to take immediate action. Subsequently, the Nalbari regional forest division launched operations against several allegedly illegal sawmills in different parts of the district. The development has reportedly created concern among operators of such establishments.

Forest officials were seen conducting operations against illegal sawmills in areas including Makhibaha in Tihu, Rampur in Mukalmua, and parts of Barbhag. While locals have welcomed the drive, many remain sceptical about its long-term effectiveness.

Public discussion continues over whether the ongoing enforcement campaign will be sustained and whether authorities will take consistent action against alleged illegal mining activities in the Pagladia and Nona river systems.

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