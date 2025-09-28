Theatrepara Durga Puja honours armed forces with eco-friendly theme

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Theatrepara Malipatty Durga Puja Samity, one of the most popular Durga Pujas in Dibrugarh, has adopted “Operation Sindoor” as its theme for this year’s celebrations. The pandal features light and sound effects along with live characters recreating scenes connected to the theme.

This puja is among the major crowd-pullers in Dibrugarh, drawing huge gatherings during the three-day festival. It was first organized in 1980 by a group of dedicated local businessmen.

“This year our theme is ‘Operation Sindoor’ and we dedicate it to the Indian Armed Forces. We are expecting a huge turnout at our pandal and have made elaborate arrangements for crowd management,” said Aman Chirani, an active member of the puja committee.

He added, “We are using only eco-friendly materials in our pandal. No harmful items have been used that could damage nature.”

The Theatrepara Malipatty Durga Puja Samity has stepped into its 45th year this time. The puja was inaugurated on Saturday by officials of the Armed Forces, and the mandap is open to all.

