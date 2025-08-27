Theft at Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) office in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: An incident of theft took place at the Jamuguri sub-division office of APDCL located at Shantipur on Tuesday night. According to information, the burglar broke the locks of four rooms and stole batteries of inverters, water lifting motors, and electric wires. The officials came to know about the incident on Tuesday morning and immediately informed Jamuguri police. A police team from Jamuguri police station reached the site and an investigation has been started.

Anti-social activities, day time burglary, cow lifting, drug peddling, goat thefts, etc. are on the rise in and around the Jamugurihat area. The civil society has urged the district administration to take up the issue and address it at the earliest.

