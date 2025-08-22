Assam: Tezpur witnesses major APDCL push for smart meter awareness

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: On August 15—Independence Day—a new chapter unfolded for the residents of Tezpur as Assam Power Distribution Co. Ltd. (APDCL) launched a smart meter awareness event, aiming to propel the region toward modern energy management and consumer empowerment.

The initiative, part of APDCL’s statewide campaign to digitize electricity usage, comes at a crucial time as India pushes for smarter infrastructure to meet the challenges of rising power demand and energy efficiency. Smart meters, unlike their traditional counterparts, offer real-time insights into electricity consumption, helping both providers and consumers minimize losses and optimize use. The government’s broader rollout of these meters is expected to transform the electricity landscape across Assam and the nation.

The day’s event drew a diverse crowd of villagers, local leaders, and APDCL representatives. Pranjal Pratim Borah, CEO of APDCL, addressed the gathering, highlighting the far-reaching benefits of smart meters—not just for billing transparency but also for promoting energy savings and accountability. “Smart meters are not just gadgets; they are empowering tools for the consumer,” said Borah. “They allow families to track usage, manage costs, and contribute to a greener tomorrow.”

The event saw an interactive session with villagers voicing their concerns and curiosities, which the APDCL officials patiently addressed. They conducted live demonstrations, busting common myths surrounding smart meters. The officers reassured the community about the accuracy and reliability of the technology, emphasizing that the meters would provide consumers with real-time access to their energy data through a mobile app and protect them from erroneous billing.

“Access to accurate, real-time information about power consumption is a game-changer for our communities,” shared an APDCL official. “It not only helps households save money but also aids the utility in making power supply more efficient and reliable.”

The event concluded with a collective pledge from both APDCL and local villagers to cooperate fully as the installation process moves forward. APDCL reiterated its commitment to providing affordable, reliable electricity to every corner of society, noting that smart meters are a key investment in the future health of local and national power distribution companies (discoms).

“By the end of the day, it was clear that Tezpur’s electric future had received a powerful charge, with both utility officials and villagers united in their optimism for a smarter, more transparent era of power consumption”, the official added.

