‘There are differences within BJP, many people want to join our party’: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

Nagaon: As political heat intensified before the Assam bye-polls that will be held on November 13, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that the people are happy to see the names of Congress candidates, and on the other side, there are differences within the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Gogoi claimed that the people of the BJP itself are angry with their leadership.

He said, “People are happy to see the names of Congress candidates in Assam...We see that there are differences within the BJP party. Many people are now angry with the BJP leadership. The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sharma, after joining the BJP, has ignored the hard-working BJP workers who have worked for many years and that is why many people now want to leave the BJP and join our party. I think that now the people of the BJP itself are angry with their leadership.”

The bye-elections for five assembly seats in Assam - Behali, Bongaigaon, Sidli, Dholai and Samaguri, will be held on November 13.

Tanzil Hussain who is the son of former Assam Minister and Lok Sabha MP Rakibul Hussain will contest as the Congress candidate from Samaguri seat whereas Dhrubajyoti Purakayastha will contest from Dholai seat.

Additionally, Congress has put up Sanjib Warle from Sidli seat and Brajenjit Sinha from Bongaigaon seat.

The party has pitted former BJP leader Jayanta Borah from Behali’s seat in Assam.

Earlier on Tuesday, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) an ally of the Bharatiya Janta Party-led Assam government on Monday named Lok Sabha MP Phani Bhushan Choudhury’s wife Diptimoyee Choudhury as the party candidate for the Bongaigaon seat for Assam by-election.

Despite opposition from section of party leaders and workers, the AGP fielded for Diptimoyee Choudhury as the party candidate for the seat. Another BJP ally United People’s Party Liberal has fielded Nirmal Kumar Brahma as its party candidate for the by-election in Sidli seat.

The Bharatiya Janta Party have have named its candidates for Behali, Dholai and Samaguri seats. In Behali, BJP had named Diganta Ghatowar as their party candidate while Diplu Ranjan Sarma will contest from Samaguri and Nihar Ranjan Das from Dholai. (ANI)

Also Read: Assam: Pre-Poll Violence in Samaguri Constituency Leaves One Dead

Also Watch: