Verdict Proves Accord’s Acceptability: Asom Gana Parishad

Guwahati: That the acceptability of the historic Assam Accord still exists has been proved by the Supreme Court's judgement today. The judgement regarding the cut-off date for detection and deportation of illegal foreigners from Assam was welcomed by the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), the primary regional party in the state.

The Assam Accord, signed in 1985, was the result of the six-year Assam Agitation. After the signing of the Accord, the AGP was formed on October 14, 1985, in Golaghat. Most of the leaders of the Assam Agitation, like Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, the late Bhrigu Kumar Phukan, etc., formed the new political party with regional credentials.

Talking to The Sentinel, Cabinet minister, president of AGP and ex-president of AASU, Atul Bora, said, "The Assam Movement took place between 1979 and 1985 on the issue of identification and deportation of all illegal foreigners in the state. The illegal infiltration from Bangladesh resulted in the transformation of the demography in Assam. The people got fed up with the large-scale infiltration into Assam from Bangladesh and wholeheartedly participated in the Movement. Finally, in 1985, the Government of India signed the Assam Accord with the leaders of the AASU and other leaders of organisations who were involved in the Assam Movement. The Accord put the date for detection and deportation of the illegal foreigners as March 25, 1971. But the Axom Sanmilito Mahasangha, filed a case challenging the cut-off date before the Supreme Court. The Mahasangha wanted the cut-off date to be 1951. Finally, a five-member bench of the SC today ruled that the cut-off date will remain March 25, 1971."

"With this verdict, it is proved that the acceptability of the Assam Accord still exists. During the pendency of the case, we were also part of the case as the applicant intervenor. AGP had submitted before the SC that the cut-off year should be 1971. We had stated that if the cut-off date was changed to 1951, it would violate the Assam Accord," Bora further said.

Minister Bora stated that 860 people were martyred during the Assam Agitation. He emphasized that the signing of the Assam Accord was the result of the sacrifice made by the 860 martyrs.

"The SC judgement today will bring peace to the souls of the departed. We, the AGP, welcome today's verdict by the SC," Bora stated.

