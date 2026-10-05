Thieves loot temple, steal valuables worth Rs 3 lakh at Boragaon, Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Thieves allegedly broke into a Ganesh temple along a national highway at Boragaon and fled with gold and silver ornaments, cash and other valuables, police said. The miscreants allegedly broke the lock of the temple door and entered the shrine at night. They took gold and silver ornaments from the Ganesh idol and cash kept inside the temple.

The thieves also broke open the donation box and took away several other items from the shrine. To prevent access to the surveillance footage, the miscreants allegedly damaged the CCTV cameras installed on the premises and took away the digital video recorder (DVR). Temple authorities estimated the value of the stolen gold, silver articles, cash and other valuables at around Rs 3 lakh.

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