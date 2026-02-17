Thousands gather at Agninav Shiva Mandir to celebrate Maha Shivaratri

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A deeply spiritual atmosphere prevailed at the Agninav Shiva Mandir from early Monday morning as thousands of devotees from across the state gathered to celebrate Maha Shivaratri.

A significant turnout was witnessed at the temple premises, with people arriving since dawn to participate in the special prayers and religious ceremonies organized for the auspicious occasion.

According to sources from the temple management committee, the day began with the traditional Mangal Aarti in the early morning, followed by Rudrabhishek, Naam-Prasanga, and distribution of prasad. Devotees offered water and bilva leaves to the Shiva Linga, praying for peace, prosperity, and well-being.

Notably, the Agninav Shiva Mandir, which has gained recognition in recent years as an “online Shiva temple,” has emerged as a center of faith for devotees from various regions. From the early hours, a heavy rush of worshippers was observed, reflecting the temple’s growing prominence and spiritual significance.

