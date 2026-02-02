Thousands gather at Panimur Falls to observe Kopili Tirtha on Maghi Purnima

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Like every year, thousands of devotees, mostly from the Dimasa community, took holy baths at the Panimur Falls, considered the ‘Kopili Tirtha Sthan’ on the day of Maghi Purnima in a deeply religious atmosphere on Sunday.

The Kopili Tirtha Sthan or Kopili pilgrimage site is located 42 km from Umrangso on the Umrangso–Lanka road. Since the rule of the Dimasa kingdom, people have taken holy baths at Panimur on Maghi Purnima.

The day’s programme began with the ritual bath early in the morning, followed by worship of Sibarai and mass prayers for peace and well-being. The mass prayer was organized by Sibrai Bismai Bosong, and was led by Sadananda Yabra, Secretary, Sibrai Bismai Bosong, with Chief Executive Member of DHAC Debolal Gorlosa attending as chief guest. He was joined by several dignitaries including Mohet Hojai, Donpainon Thaosen, Dinesh Tiwari, Dhriti Thaosen, Dr Phirmi Bodo, Rupali Langthasa, Manjit Naiding, Probita Johori, Ratan Jarambusa, Projith Hojai, Monjoy Langthasa, and leaders of Sibrai Bismai Bosong.

Speakers praised the organization’s efforts to unite the community and emphasized the importance of instilling pride in faith, tradition, and culture among the younger generation to prevent conversions. CEM Gorlosa assured that his council would work tirelessly to protect indigenous faith and sought public cooperation in this mission.

The daylong programme included a general assembly and distribution of prasad. The annual Kopili Tirtha continues to draw increasing numbers of devotees each year, with participation this time extending beyond the Dimasa community.

