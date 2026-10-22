Thousands Gather in Dhekiajuli for Peaceful Durga Idol Immersion at Belsiri River

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The immersion of Goddess Durga idols passed off peacefully at the Belsiri river bank under Dhekiajuli co-district in Sonitpur district on Wednesday, with thousands of devotees participating in the grand Vijaya Dashami procession that marked the culmination of the five-day Durga Puja celebrations.

Assam Cabinet Minister and Dhekiajuli MLA Ashok Singhal participated in the Vijaya Dashami programme and visited several Durga Puja pandals across the town from Wednesday morning. During his visits, Minister Singhal interacted with members of various puja committees and devotees, sharing greetings on the occasion and taking part in the festive atmosphere.

As the evening approached, idols of Goddess Durga were taken out in different vehicles in immersion processions through different parts of Dhekiajuli town towards the Belsiri river immersion site.