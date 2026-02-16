Thousands gather in Tezu as Tamla-Du Festival celebrated with devotion and cultural fervour

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The 56th Tamla-Du Festival was centrally celebrated with immense enthusiasm and spiritual reverence at Tezu in the Lohit district of Arunachal Pradesh on February 15, drawing thousands from across the region to honour deep-rooted Mishmi traditions. The grand annual event, organised by the Digaru Mishmi community, saw participants converge at Khoraliang to offer prayers to nature’s deities for protection, prosperity, and bountiful harvests in the year ahead.

Chief guest Mama Natung, Minister for Home & Inter-State Border Affairs, Public Health Engineering & Water Supply, and Indigenous Affairs, delivered an inspiring address emphasising the festival’s timeless significance.

“Tamla-Du is a living testament to our unbreakable bond with nature, our ancestors, and one another. On this sacred occasion, let us renew our commitment to unity, peace, and prosperity for every Mishmi family and the entire state. May Amik Matai Jawmalo bless us with good health, bountiful harvests, and protection from all calamities,” he said. Natung urged younger generations to preserve their heritage whilst embracing progress. “I urge our youth to carry forward these traditions with pride while embracing progress,” he added.

Observed annually on February 15, Tamla-Du is amongst the most ancient festivals of the Mishmi tribe. According to Mishmi faith, only nature possesses the power to shield humanity from its fury, making these rituals essential not merely for the community but for global harmony.

The festivities featured traditional Tanggong dances, vibrant attire, communal feasts, and cultural performances that showcased the community’s enduring spirit. Guest of Honour Dr Emi Rumi, President of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh, commended the organisers for upholding cultural integrity.

Patron, Dr. Mohesh Chai, MLA for the Tezu constituency, praised the event’s contribution to social cohesion and heritage preservation across Lohit, Anjaw, and neighbouring districts, marking another successful celebration of Mishmi cultural pride.

