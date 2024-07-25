Thousands of Hmar and Kuki Women in Haflong

HAFLONG: Thousands of women from the Hmar and Kuki community took part in the huge peace rally organized by the Kuki Women Association (KWA) and the Hmar Women Association (HWA), Assam Hills Region at Haflong on Wednesday.

The peace rally started from the Lal-field and marched to Synod turning and to Council rotary through major parts of Haflong and then converged in-front of the office of the District Commissioner. They were holding placards. They later submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma through the District Commissioner.

They described the incident involving the three teenagers for which they were organising the peace protest in detail in the memorandum. They also insisted that an unbiased inquiry led by Supreme Court justices be required in order to preserve integrity and legitimacy. The potential risks of threats or bribes influencing the outcomes of the investigation were significantly lower when conducted by a Commission under the guidance of the highest judicial authority in the country. Such a Commission would serve as a powerful deterrent against corrupt practices within the police fraternity, preventing them from wielding unchecked power over the lives of the citizens.

It is crucial to uphold the principles of justice and fairness by establishing a Special Investigation Team/Commission led by the Supreme Court judges to ensure accountability and transparency in the process.

