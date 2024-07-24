Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says Budget will be a game changer

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has thanked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for proposing special assistance to Assam to meet the challenges posed by recurring floods.

Reacting to the Union Budget today, the Chief Minister said in his statement on social media, “We are extremely grateful for the special assistance Assam will receive under this Budget to help meet the challenges posed by floods.”

He said, “With enhanced budgetary outlays and key sectoral schemes, along with dedicated assistance for combating floods, the budget will be a game changer for Assam. The budget will usher in a new wave of development in Assam and the Northeast.”

The Chief Minister said that the budget has an increase in special packages for BTC amounting to Rs 174 crore, an outlay of Rs 5,900 crore for the Ministry of DoNER, and Assam will get Rs 38,154 crore as the state share of devolution.

The Chief Minister said that enhanced allocation under the PM Awas Yojana and schemes such as PM Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan will also have a net positive impact in Assam.

The infrastructure push via Rs 1.5 lakh crore to states focused on improving agricultural productivity, green energy initiatives, and generous allocations for rural development would also have a multiplier effect on Assam’s growth, Sarma pointed out.

Saying that the Union Budget stands out for its unprecedented push towards employment generation and powering small businesses, the Chief Minister said that schemes such as the PM’s Package for Employment and Skills, one crore paid internship opportunities, and employment-linked incentives will be game changers.

“The excellent reforms announced for land registration will complement our ongoing efforts, like Mission Basundhara 3.0,” the Chief Minister stated.

