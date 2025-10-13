Thousands pay tearful tribute to Zubeen Garg at Digboi Refinery Field

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: A sea of grieving fans and admirers filled the Digboi Refinery Field on Sunday, as people from across Tinsukia district came together to honour the memory of Assam’s music legend Zubeen Garg, on the 23rd day since his passing in Singapore. The emotionally charged ceremony transformed the oil town into a centre of collective mourning and heartfelt tribute for the beloved artiste. The massive programme, organized with deep religious sentiment and traditional Hindu post-death rituals, was jointly held by the AOD Contractors’ Association with active support and cooperation from the people of Digboi.

Around ten groups of Assamese customary Gayan-Bayan and hundreds of Bhakats performed traditional hymns and devotional songs for the peace of the departed soul during the programme, locally known as ‘Adya Shraddha.’

People from all walks of life participated in the event, giving it a truly secular outlook, a reflection of the values that Zubeen Garg himself always upheld and advocated during his lifetime. Various religious groups also expressed their love and reverence for the Late icon through their respective prayers, chants, and hymns, symbolizing unity in diversity.

Local MLA Suren Phukan also attended the event and offered his tribute to the Late artiste.

Jiten Dutta, President of the Organizing Committee, in his address to the media, strongly demanded that the Assam Government take strict action against all those responsible and involved in circumstances leading to Zubeen Garg’s death.

“We received the mortal remains of our beloved Zubeen and, through solemn processions, brought them to the site for public viewing and tribute at the Refinery Field,” said Dutta, expressing the collective grief and reverence of the people of Digboi.

