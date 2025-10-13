Breaking: Three More of Assam Association Singapore Members Appear Before CID in Zubeen Garg Death Probe

Guwahati: The investigation into the mysterious death of Assam’s iconic singer Zubeen Garg has entered a decisive phase, as the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday, October 13, interrogated three Assamese-origin Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who were reportedly present at the Singapore yacht party on the night of the incident.

The three individuals Parikshit Sarma, Siddharth Bora, and Geolangsat Narzary appeared before the CID headquarters in Guwahati on Monday morning. According to official sources, the trio were questioned extensively regarding their knowledge of the events leading up to Garg’s untimely death.

Investigators believe that the three were among a small group of attendees at the private yacht gathering in Singapore, where the celebrated singer was last seen alive. Their statements are expected to provide crucial insights into the final hours preceding the tragedy.

Officials said the interrogation focused on reconstructing the sequence of events, activities, and interactions that took place during the yacht party. The CID aims to establish a clearer timeline and identify possible inconsistencies or new leads that could shed light on the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death.

Four more Assamese expatriates Abhimanyu Talukdar, Tanmoy Phukan, Sushmita Goswami, and Debojit Hazarika who were also reportedly present at the gathering, are expected to appear before CID officials in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the CID continues to coordinate with Singaporean authorities to obtain CCTV footage, digital communications, and forensic reports to corroborate witness statements and strengthen the evidentiary base of the case.

Zubeen Garg’s sudden death in Singapore last month has sparked widespread grief and public outrage across Assam. Fans, cultural organisations, and civil society groups have demanded a transparent and time-bound investigation, calling the singer’s passing a monumental loss for the state’s cultural identity.

Officials described Monday’s round of questioning as a critical development in the ongoing investigation, which is set to intensify further as more witnesses and persons of interest are summoned in the coming days.