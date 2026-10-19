Three CRPF Personnel Injured in Midnight Bomb Blast Near Imphal Check Gate

Three CRPF personnel from the 189th Battalion’s E Company were injured in a midnight IED blast on 18 October 2026 while on routine check gate duty in the Kakwa area near the Imphal West and East border.

The explosion occurred around 11:41–11:45 PM near a ground close to the Singjamei Police Station. The injured jawans—SI/GD C. Poonambalm, ASI/GD Ramesh Kumar, and SI/GD Pabitra Kumar Jena—were rushed to Raj Medicity Hospital.

Doctors confirmed they are "currently out of danger," with one remaining under ICU observation. Police noted that "the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the blast are yet to be ascertained," and no group has claimed responsibility.