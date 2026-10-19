Manipur Violence: One Dead, Several Injured in Thoubal Concert Clash; Curfew Clamped

One person was killed and at least four others were injured after violent clashes broke out in Manipur's Thoubal district on Sunday night. The incident occurred at approximately 11:00 PM during a crowded musical concert in the Khangabok area, quickly spiralling into a major law and order situation.

According to police sources, an altercation over a minor dispute escalated into heavy stone-pelting and subsequent gunfire, causing immediate panic among hundreds of attendees. The deceased, identified as a local youth from Thoubal, succumbed to bullet injuries before reaching the hospital.

In response to the volatile situation, Thoubal District Magistrate immediately imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), effectively banning gatherings of five or more people and the carrying of weapons across the entire district starting late Sunday night.

"Additional columns of state police and central paramilitary forces have been deployed to dominate the area. The situation is currently tense but under control," a senior police official stated on Monday morning.

Authorities have initiated a high-level investigation to identify the perpetrators behind the firing, while security forces continue conducting route marches to prevent any further escalation.