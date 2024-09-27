Three-Day Capacity-Building Training on Scientific Livestock and Poultry Management Held at Lakhimpur College of Veterinary Science

LAKHIMPUR: A three-day long residential capacity building training on scientific livestock-cum-poultry care and management and Climate SMART agriculture practices was successfully organized at Lakhimpur College of Veterinary Science (LCVSc) from September 24. The event was organized by Gramin Vikas Trust (GVT) in collaboration with Lakhimpur College of Veterinary Science with financial aid received from HDFC Bank, under its CSR initiative “Parivartan”. The inaugural session of the event was graced by Dr. Uma Ram Tamuli, Associate Dean, LCVSc, Dr. AM Firdoci, Professor, Department of Animals Genetics and Breeding and Dr. Sanjib Khargharia, Deputy Director, Students Welfare, LCVSc and Dharani Payeng, Project Manager , Gramin Vikas Trust in the presence of 20 farmers from Lakhimpur, Majuli and Dhemaji districts, faculties of LCVSc and GVT Project staff.

In the inaugural day sessions of the event, training was conducted on introduction to various indigenous and exotic breeds of livestock & poultry reared in Assam, housing and general management of livestock, housing, general management and nutrition of poultry, nutrition and feeding management in livestock, different breeding management of livestock, different microbial and parasitic diseases and their vaccination schedule of livestock by Dr. D. Phangchopi, Dr. S. Khargharia, Dr. AK Saikia, Dr. MK Kalita and Dr. P. Thakuria respectively.

On the other hand second day training was held on practical demonstration of dairy, goat and poultry farm, bio-insecurity measures in livestock and poultry, different microbial and parasitic diseases and their vaccination schedule of poultry, insurance, bank linkage and record keeping in livestock and poultry, value addition of different pork production and its packaging procedures by Dr A. Das, Dr. N. Pathak, Dr. SS Deka, Dr. PK Boro, Dr. LS Khuman and Dr. R. Saikia respectively.

