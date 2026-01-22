Three-day Jonbeel Mela with ancient barter system begins at Jagiroad

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: The traditional Jonbeel Mela, featuring the ancient barter system, will be held on Janu-ary 22, 23, and 24 at the Jonbeel Pathar in Jagiroad. This year’s Jonbeel Mela will include a collective tribute to Zubeen Garg, the heartthrob of Assam. The mela will begin on Thursday with a puja at Deosal Shiv Man-dir. 60 villages from Karbi Anglong and 20 from Meghalaya will take part in the mela this year. The ancient exchange custom of barter will be used on the second day of the fair. The people of the plains will exchange sandah, pitha, laddu, raw fish, etc. with ginger, spinach, garlic, dhuna, etc. of the hills. Parallelly, a mass fishing festival will be held in Jonbeel where people from all castes, religions, and races will participate. The fair will be attended by the Chief Minister of Assam Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and several ministers and MLAs. The CM will present Rajbhattas to 22 Tiwa kings of Central Assam at the Rajdarbar at the fairground.

