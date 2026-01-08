Three-day Kainakanda Shalangkiri drama festival to begin on January 30

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: The second annual Kainakanda Shalangkiri drama festival will be held from January 30 for three days at Baghara in the district of Morigaon. Six plays will be performed in the sunlight, in a completely natural environment. The decision was taken at a public meeting at the Galchepa Middle English School ground. The meeting was chaired by President Ratul Bhuyan and Chief Advisor Babul Bora presented the overall outline of the festival. A strong reception committee was formed with Diganta Deka as President and Addison Deuri as Secretary to manage the upcoming three-day programme. The plays will be staged in the natural environment of Galchepa near the legendary Kainakanda rock in the Baghara hill.

