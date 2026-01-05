Special Secretary Hemanta Kumar Dewri interacts with journalists at Morigaon

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The Special Secretary to the Government of Assam, Finance Department, Hemanta Kumar Dewri interacted with the members of the Morigaon District Journalist Association (MDJA) at Morigaon Press Club on Sunday. Hemanta Kumar Dewri greeted the journalists’ body on the occasion of New Year and discussed various pros and cons of the Morigaon constituency at length. Dewri said that Assam had emerged as India’s fastest-growing state economy over the past five years, according to RBI data on GSDP at constant prices. The state recorded 45% growth between FY20 and FY25, far above the national average of 29%.

He said that the growth was driven by agriculture, oil and gas, and infrastructure investment which was a good sign for the people of Assam. In reply to questions asked by journalists, he said that he wished to work for the district and requested the people to embrace him and give him a chance. Earlier, Dewri along with leaders of the All Tiwa Students’ Union (ATSU) felicitated the members of the journalist body with a traditional gamusa and a diary each in the programme.

