Biswanath: A three-day training programme on “ Farm Mechanization” was organized by the State Agricultural Management & Extension Training Institute (SAMETI), Assam, Guwahati, Khanapara.

The training was held from 16th November to 18th November, 2026 at the Training Hall, North Eastern Region Farm Machineries Training & Testing Institute (NERFMTTI), Biswanath Chariali.

The programme was organized for ATMA functionaries (ATMs, BTMs), AEAs and AAIs from 12 different districts of the state.

The participants were imparted training on the topic “Study of the general maintenance of tractors, power tillers and allied agricultural machinery.”

The training included classroom training along with hands-on demonstration on different farm machineries.The participants gained practical knowledge on how farm mechanization can reduce labour cost, save time, and make farming more profitable.

Certificates were distributed at the end of the programme by M.R. Patil, Director, NERFMTTI, Baneswar Bey, District Agricultural Officer, Biswanath, and Training was imparted by Asmita Paul, Asstt. Agriculture Engineer.

Sub Divisional Agricultural Officer ( Biswanath) Sonmoni Saikia, DPD II ( ATMA) Sanju Borgohain,Kamal Das were present during the training among others.