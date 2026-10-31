Nagaland CM Flags Off ALS Ambulance and Hearse Van to Boost Mokokchung Healthcare

Nagaland: Nagaland Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio officially flagged off a state-of-the-art Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance alongside a hearse van designated for the Imkongliba Memorial District Hospital (IMDH). The high-profile flagging-off ceremony took place at the Commissioner’s Rest House in Mokokchung, drawing key administrative officials and local leaders.

The critical addition of these medical transit vehicles is a major milestone for public healthcare accessibility in the district. Sponsored entirely by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited through its Eastern Region-II Headquarters under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) framework, the project was successfully expedited by the Mokokchung district administration under the proactive leadership of Deputy Commissioner Ajit Kumar Verma, IAS.

Expressing his deep appreciation to NTPC, Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio emphasized that the integration of the advanced lifecare assets is “a welcoming initiative as it will strengthen health services and enhance the wellbeing of the people in the district.” The Chief Minister noted that upgrading district-level hospital infrastructure remains a core priority to alleviate the burden on rural patients who often travel long distances for critical emergencies.

NTPC corporate representatives reaffirmed their commitment to peripheral community welfare, noting their ongoing efforts to address essential logistical gaps across the region.

Mokokchung Deputy Commissioner Ajit Kumar Verma also acknowledged the critical support, clarifying that the ALS ambulance will profoundly elevate emergency trauma management and cardiac response times, while the hearse van ensures dignified and necessary transit logistics for bereaved families across the district. Medical authorities at IMDH expressed optimism that the vehicles will immediately optimize local emergency responses.