A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: In a major case of alleged financial fraud, three government employees have been arrested by the police in Nalbari for allegedly forging the signature of the District Commissioner and embezzling several lakhs of rupees.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Trilochan Das, Anowar Hussain, and Bipul Kalita, who are reportedly associated with the Planning Department. Trilochan Das was recently serving as a Junior Assistant at the SDC Office in Nalbari.

According to the allegations, the accused forged the District Commissioner’s signature and fraudulently withdrew several lakhs of rupees. Following the detection of the alleged fraud, police took the three employees into custody for questioning.