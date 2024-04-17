Three independent candidates file nomination papers for Kokrajhar seat

KOKRAJHAR: For the 3rd phase Lok Sabha elections in Assam, as many as three independent candidates have filed their nomination papers for Kokrajhar ST reserve seats before the Returning Officer of Kokrajhar PK Dwivedi.

On the first day of filing of nomination papers, independent candidates Lalit Pegu of Voters Party International (VPI), Ranjay Kr. Brahma of Public Relations Party (PRP) and Prithviraj Narayan Dev Mech filed their nomination papers before the Returning Officer accompanied by their supporters.

The name of independent candidate Prithviraj Narayan Dev Mech got figured in the panel list of Hagrama Mohilary led BPF as one of the BPF candidates but in the last moment, the BPF announced the name of former Deputy Chief of BTC Kampa Borgoyari as their official candidate. Prithviraj Narayan Dev Mech got annoyed after his name was figured out of BPF list. Since then, Dev Mech started his campaign against BPF supremo Hagrama Mohilary and said majority of the voters in BTC were non Bodos.

Dev Mech while talking to media persons said over 80-90 percent voters in BTC were non Bodos and he had to work hard only for 10 percent. He said UPPL candidate backed by NDA Jayanta Basumatary will not be in position to win the constituency. He further said BPF candidate Kampa Borgoyari who was former Deputy Chief of BTC was badly defeated in the last council election and Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary was also a loser in the last assembly election. He claimed that his victory was 100 percent sure.

It is a worth-mentioning fact that the CEM of BTC and UPPL president Pramod Boro, MLAs Jolen Daimary, Jiron Basumatary, Lawrence Islary and Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary and many EMs and MCLAs of BTC were from ABSU background. UPPL candidate backed by NDA Jayanta Basumatary is also from ABSU background.

On the other hand, the stiff fight is likely to take place between the UPPL candidate Jayanta Basumatary and BPF candidate Kampa Borgoyari.

