Three Meghalaya kings vow to deny NOC for proposed Kulsi river dam

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: In a massive show of resistance against the proposed dam on the Kulsi river, over 2,000 people belonging to the Rabha, Bodo, Garo, and Khasi indigenous communities of Assam and Meghalaya converged at the Kyrshai playground in Meghalaya, situated near Ukiam along the inter-state border, on Thursday. The Kulsi river flows through the Ukiam and Kirsai villages falling under the Boko-Chaygaon Legislative Assembly Constituency.

Significantly, the massive public rally was organised by the Assam-Meghalaya Joint Protection Committee, a body formed in 2025 to spearhead a united front against the proposed mega-project. The meeting was held in the presence of three traditional Khasi chiefs — Kestor Manik Syiem Iich, Syiem of Hima Nongkhlaw; Phlowing Syiem Nongbak, Syiem of Hima Nongmynsaw; and Order Syiem Sad, Syiem of Hima Rambrai. The participation of the traditional chiefs from the Khasi Hills has added significance to the continuing opposition to the project on both sides of the Assam-Meghalaya border.

Explaining the core objective of the public gathering, Albert Nonglang, President of the Assam-Meghalaya Joint Protection Committee, stated that the construction of the dam would adversely affect approximately 46 villages across Assam and Meghalaya. He asserted that while the government might offer monetary compensation, it can never provide a permanent solution for the displaced indigenous communities. Nonglang apprised the gathering that the proposed 62-meter-high dam would have a devastating ecological and social impact on Kamrup district in Assam and the West Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, Biswajit Rabha, President of the Assam-Meghalaya Youth Joint Protection Committee, reminded the public that since the regions of Meghalaya fall under the purview of the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, the government cannot forcibly construct the dam without the consent of the local populace. In this context, he highlighted that the stance of the three traditional Meghalaya kings would be absolutely crucial in safeguarding the people’s land and interests.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the rally, Nongkhlaw Syiem Kestor Manik Lich said that land-related projects in Meghalaya require the consent of the relevant traditional authorities. He said such consent would involve traditional institutions, including the concerned Syiem and village headmen, and maintained that no NOC had so far been issued for the proposed Kulsi dam.

The traditional head categorically stated that the required consent would not be granted for the project. The Syiems of Nongmynsaw and Rambrai echoed the position, with all three stating that they had withheld their NOCs for the proposed dam. They assured the assembled Khasi, Garo, Rabha, and Bodo communities that they would stand with them in opposing the project and would not support the construction of the dam on the Kulsi. The traditional rulers also appealed to people from Assam and Meghalaya to remain united on the issue, describing the two neighbouring states as ‘two brothers.’

Also Read: Kulsi Sand Mining: Brown e-TP Allegations Raise ‘Meghalaya Sand’ Questions