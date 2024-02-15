Three more money lenders arrested in Dhubri district of Assam

A Correspondent

DHUBRI: As part of action against anti-socials activities including money lenders and those involved in the trans-border smuggling and drug trafficking, Dhubri police arrested three more money lenders on Tuesday from various areas under Dhubri Police Station. The money lenders were allegedly harassing the people for a long period of time by charging exorbitant interest rates and police crackdown began following the Assam government’s directives against the money lenders.

The three money lenders arrested by the Dhubri Sadar police were identified as Samsul Haque of Adabari P-ll village, Afzal Hussain and Kunu Sheikh of Falimari village. Till Wednesday, total 8 money lenders were rounded up in Dhubri district. The entire money lending cases is being supervised by Office-In-Charge of Dhubri Police Station (Sadar), Munna Pachoni.

Also Read: Assam: Dhubri Police arrested five illegal money lenders