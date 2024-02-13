Assam: Dhubri Police arrested five illegal money lenders

DHUBRI: Dhubri Police arrested five money lenders on Sunday night, who were allegedly extorting money from borrowers with exorbitant rate of interest for a long period. The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammad Ali of Gauripur Malatikhamar village and Shafiqul Islam of Ashtamirchar in Alomganj Part-Vl.

Azgor Ali and Rofiqul Ali of Komlarjhar, under Golakganj PS were also apprehended by Golakganj Police. Motiar Rahman of Alomganj Part-lX village was also arrested by Gauripur Police. A police source said that these individuals are allegedly engaged in illegal money lending practices, charging exorbitant interest rates and extorting money from borrowers.

Few areas of Dhubri, Gauripur and Bilasipara particularly are named as the residents of Kabuliwala, who once used to lend money on interested. Not only these many government employees and school teachers too are reportedly involved in the illegal money lending practices and earning hefty amount of interest.

Almost all the money lenders have hired goons for collecting interest and capital amount and it is alleged that many borrowers unable to pay the interest committed suicide in the past.

The crackdown on illegal money lenders received positive reactions from local communities. Victim borrowers as well as residents heaved a sigh of relief and appreciated Assam Government’s firm stand against the predatory practice.

