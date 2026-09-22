Three New Books by Retired Air Force Officer Aravind Lahkar Unveiled at Tihu Sahitya Sabha

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A book launch was organised by the Tihu Sahitya Sabha at the Ambedkar Bhawan of Tihu Harimandir on Sunday evening, where three books authored by retired Air Force officer and writer Aravind Lahkar were formally unveiled. The programme was presided over by Tihu Sahitya Sabha President Dr Surajit Barman, while Secretary Nitu Sharma conducted the proceedings. The occasion also featured a special address highlighting Lahkar's contribution to literature, with speakers extending their greetings and congratulations to the author.

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