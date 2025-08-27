Three students from Darrang selected to visit Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: On August 27, twelve students from Assam will travel to Bengaluru to visit the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). Under the Exposure Tour of the Assam Government’s Samagra Shiksha scheme, the inclusion of three students from Darrang district has sparked waves of joy in the region.

Seema Deka from Deomornoi Higher Secondary School, Dhanjit Hazarika, and Jeet Kamal Kalita from Sipajhar Higher Secondary and Multipurpose School, will not only visit ISRO but also interact with scientists. The group of twelve students will be accompanied by Lakshimai Neog, a subject teacher from Dimou Higher Secondary School, as the coordinator. The three selected students from Darrang were felicitated on Tuesday by the humanitarian organization “Ashar Alok-Manuhey Manuhar Babey,” Darrang, Assam. The organization’s president Hari Chandra Sharma, vice-president Shekhar Mazumdar, general secretary Ganesh Datta, along with members met the students, honoured them with phulam gamochas, and presented each with a cash award of two thousand rupees. The initiative of the organization has been widely appreciated by all.

