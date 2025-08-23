Darrang, Sonitpur to reconnect through ‘Bridge of Cultural Exchange’

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: In an effort to reinforce the age-old bond between Darrang and Sonitpur districts, a unique cultural exchange programme titled ‘Bridge of Cultural Exchange’ has been announced. The initiative will highlight the rich folk heritage of Darrang alongside plays staged by the iconic Ban Theatre, Tezpur.

A two-day event is scheduled for November at the Mangaldai District Library auditorium, where Ban Theatre will present two acclaimed plays—‘Tetun Tamuli’ by literary stalwart Padmanath Gohain Baruah, and ‘Gajpuriya’ by the Late writer-director Dipak Mahanta. Each day will also feature a 30-minute showcase of Darrangi cultural traditions prior to the theatrical performances.

Ahead of the announcement, a delegation of Ban Theatre and the Swarna Peeth Mandal of Axom Natya Xanmilan visited the Mangaldai residence of the Late dramatist, director, actor, lyricist, and composer Hemanta Dutta, where they offered floral tributes and handed over condolence resolutions to his family.

Accompanying the team was MLA and former Minister Basanta Das, who spent time with Dutta’s family and later joined an informal discussion with senior journalist Bhargab Kumar Das and several cultural activists. It was during this discussion that the decision to organize the cultural programme in November was finalized.

The initiative is the brainchild of MLA Basanta Das, an alumnus of Darrang College, Tezpur, who emphasized the importance of cultural exchange in preserving shared traditions. He assured that such programmes would continue in consultation with senior citizens and cultural leaders to keep the cultural continuity intact.

Historically, Darrang district, formed in 1833, once encompassed a much larger region, including present-day Sonitpur. With Tezpur established as the headquarters in 1835, the area developed as an administrative hub until Sonitpur was officially carved out as a separate district on August 3, 1983. Despite the separation, the cultural and emotional ties between the two districts remain strong.

The condolence and cultural planning meeting saw the participation of several key figures from the Axom Natya Xanmilan Swarna Peeth Mandal, including Vice President Mrigen Chandra Bora, Acting President Nityananda Nath, Secretary Kumaresh Dutta, Organizational Secretary Bhupen Baruah, along with members Biswajit Deka, Pranab Kumar Deka, and others.

