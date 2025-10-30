Tiger panic grips Sivasagar’s Bokota as livestock fall prey

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Terror has gripped the Bokota area of Sivasagar, where a tiger has been wreaking havoc on local livestock and causing fear among residents. The tiger, reportedly residing in the nearby forests, has been spotted roaming the streets in broad daylight, with locals claiming to have seen it with its cubs. The affected residents are demanding that the Sivasagar Forest Department take immediate action to capture the tiger by installing a cage. The tiger has already killed several livestock in the area, including in the Khamun Gowala village of West Bokota.

