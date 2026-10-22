Tiger Shroff’s Team Reveals Gunpowder Burn Marks, Warns Trolls of Legal Action

Days after surviving a terrifying shooting attempt, Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff’s representation has shared visual proof of his injuries to counter growing online skepticism.

On Thursday, Team Tiger Shroff posted an Instagram video captioned "God is Kind," revealing small, red, dot-like gunpowder burn marks scattered across the actor's arm.

The post comes after internet trolls questioned the authenticity of the attack, pointing to recent pictures where Shroff appeared seemingly unmarked just two days after heavily bandaged photos went viral.

Addressing the malicious rumors, the actor’s team issued a stern warning: "Those creating or circulating misleading content could face legal consequences." They added that they are actively taking cognisance of these instances and reserve the right to pursue full legal remedies, urging the public to rely strictly on verified updates.

The underlying incident transpired on October 18 when three motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on Shroff’s car outside a Juhu football ground.

While the actor escaped gunshot wounds—sustaining minor injuries from gunpowder and shattered glass—his driver and a fan were injured.

Kota Police in Rajasthan have since arrested three suspects, who have been handed over to the Mumbai Police.