Tiger sightings near Refinery township create panic in Numaligarh

Bokakhat: The movement of tigers in the outskirts of Numaligarh has created panic among the general public. On Monday night, tiger movement was witnessed in the residential areas of the Numaligarh Refinery township. It has been reported that a tiger is present in the bushy areas of the township. Recently, one tiger was also trapped in a cage.

Meanwhile, a tiger has created terror near the Indian Oil depot at Numaligarh Tiniali. Due to the fear of tigers, tea garden workers are afraid to pluck tea leaves. It is noteworthy that although Deopahar is one of the major habitats of leopards, in recent times wild elephants have started roaming in Deopahar, and as a result, tigers are reportedly moving out towards human habitations.

