Strayed Royal Bengal Tiger of Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve (ONPTR) caged in Dalgaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Finally, the big cat that had strayed out of the Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve (ONPTR) has been captured. The full-grown female Royal Bengal Tiger, aged about 14 years, had been taking shelter in the Kopati tea garden in Dalgaon area for nearly a week after killing four goats in the areas adjacent to the tea garden, sparking fear and panic among locals. Although the Forest Department had initially set up a cage to capture the tiger, it was unsuccessful as stray dogs kept getting trapped instead. Another cage was set up in the Kopati tea garden on Tuesday, and after persistent efforts by the Forest Department, the tiger was finally captured.

A team of doctors has already reached the Kopati tea garden to provide medical assistance to the caged tiger.

