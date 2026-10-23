Tihu Celebrates Vijayadashami with 100-Foot Ravana Effigy Burning and Fireworks

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The historic 133rd Tihu Durga Puja Mahotsav concluded peacefully on Wednesday night with the spectacular burning of an approximately 100-foot-tall effigy of Ravana amid loud cheers and jubilation from thousands of devotees and visitors.

Organised by the Tihu Durga Puja Celebration Committee, the Ravana Dahan ceremony was held at the Tihu High School playground in connection with Vijayadashami. The event witnessed elaborate arrangements and immense enthusiasm among the people who gathered to witness the grand spectacle.

The evening sky over Tihu was illuminated by a dazzling display of colourful fireworks. For nearly two hours, the mesmerising bursts of light and vibrant patterns in the sky captivated the assembled devotees and spectators, creating a festive atmosphere across the town.

The highlight of the evening was the burning of the towering Ravana effigy, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The ceremony drew a massive gathering, with people of all ages joining in the celebrations.

Earlier, a religious procession carrying the idol of Goddess Durga passed through the locality before the idol was immersed at the Shaheed Smriti Udyan ghat on the banks of the Tihu River, marking the traditional conclusion of the Durga Puja festivities.