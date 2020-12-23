Time-bound promotion implemented in the Medical colleges of Assam





Gauhati: A historic decision in the medical field of the state, as the promotion for faculties (IMC norms qualified) in all the medical colleges of Assam have been approved. The promotion is fixed for all the faculties who are qualified according to the IMC norms even if there are no vacancies.

The Chief Minister's Office of Assam shared the news through a tweet.

"The CoM approved promotion for faculties (IMC norms qualified) in Medical Colleges of the state even without vacancies," the CMOfficeAssam tweeted.

Following this historic decision, the All Assam Medical College Teacher's Association expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal and the Health Minister of Assam Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for considering the long-standing demand of "Time-bound promotion" of the teachers' of all the medical colleges of the state.

"All Assam Medical College Teacher's Association expresses it's deep sense of gratitude to the Hon'ble Chief Minister Assam and Hon'ble Health Minister of Assam for considering the long-standing demand of "Time-bound promotion" of the Teacher's of medical colleges of Assam," said the All Assam Medical College Teacher's Association.

Earlier on October 2, 2020, a meeting convened by the Director of Medical Education discussed the time-bound promotion of the medical faculties of the state. The meeting was chaired by Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma. The representatives of the Teacher's Association of all the seven medical colleges of Assam were also present in the meeting. Dr Sarma assured in the meeting that the time-bound promotion will soon be implemented in Assam in the form of Dynamic Assured Career Progression Scheme (DACP).

The new scheme, DACP was approved in the cabinet meeting on December 22. The Vice President of All Assam Medical College Teacher's Association, Dr Prosenjit Ghosh said that they hope that DACP will come into effect very soon.













