BSF in Nagaland conducts half marathon to commemorate 1971 war martyrs

Kohima: The 93 Battalion Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday conducted a relay race/half marathon to mark their remembrance of the 1971 war heroes and martyrs. Flagged off by Manoj Kumar, IPS, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kohima, the run began from the Police Headquarters in Kohima. A total of 125 personnel from the Battalion is said to have participated in the half marathon.

The Commandant of 93 Battalion informed that the Unit came to existence on April 1, 1968, with the incorporation of troops from various other BSF units as well as Manipur Rifles. After its formation, the Unit was deployed in the region of Teliamura in Tripura in the 1971 War in Eastern Theatre. According to the Commandant, the Unit fought hard and undertook various operations to repulse the attack of East Pakistan Army while also prohibiting their intrusions into the country.

The war heroes who have since the 1971 War been celebrated and honoured were all decorated Officers and Commanders who fought courageously for the cause of the nation. Md Ziaullah Asstt. Comdt PPMG (Retd IG) was the person who bravely raided the Pakistani posts of East Pakistan army, thereby rescuing 150-200 refugees and bringing back the looted properties. D P Singh Commandant Assistant PMG took charge of the operations that involved breaking culverts and bridges on important roads while Naik Balbir Singh Rawat was on a mission to assist Mukti Bahini personnel in the attack in Ramshira in Bangladesh on May 3, 1971. Captain Rajaballav Prasad fought heroically and assisted in safely escorting his companions at the time of an ambush. Lastly, Captain Agnimohan Karmakar was the brave officer who participated in an operation in Raima sector where 15 Pakistan Army collaborators were captured, thereby being injured in a mine blast.

It is thus owing to these heroic acts of courage and sacrifices that the Battalion in Nagaland is constantly inspired and ignited to work for the welfare of the nation, it informed.





