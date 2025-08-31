Tinsukia College to host book donation drive on September 4–5

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: In sync with the observance of Year of Books 2025, the Central Library and the Gender Cham-pions Club of Tinsukia College, in collaboration with the college IQAC are organizing a book donation drive on September 4 and 5. The organizers have appealed to the academicians, book lovers, and the general public to donate books to the Central Library of Tinsukia College.

Dr Baikuntha Das of Political Science department of Tinsukia College and author of several books, who is spearheading the book donation drive, said that the initiative aimed to encourage the culture of reading, promote learning, and spread the light of education among those who need it the most adding that any book, old or new, can make a difference in someone’s life. He appealed to everyone to join in this noble cause and be a part of the movement to share knowledge, inspire minds, and build a stronger reading community.

