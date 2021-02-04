Tinsukia DC appeals to all unethical beneficiaries to surrender NFSA cards

Our Correspondent



TINSUKIA: Following large-scale allegations of misuse by cardholders under National Food Security Act from across Tinsukia district, the Deputy Commissioner of Tinsukia has made an appeal to all unethical beneficiaries, namely government employees, pensioners and persons belonging to private sectors, solvent businessmen and farmers whose income exceed Rs 1 lakh and owners of 4-wheelers, to surrender their cards voluntarily before February 15 to the respective office of Civil Supplies of Tinsukia, Margherita and Sadiya. Legal action will be initiated against the families enjoying the benefit illegally if detected later in course of the administration's own inquiry.

