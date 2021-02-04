Tinsukia district students' bodies demand release of abducted employees

Our Correspondent



TINSUKIA: The Tinsukia District Students' Union (TDSU) and All Assam Students' Union (AASU) have expressed serious concern over the safety of two drilling staff- PK Gogoi, drilling superintendent and Ram Kumar, radio operator, belonging to Quippo Oil & Gas Infrastructure Ltd - who were abducted for ransom by suspected ULFA (I) militants from Kumchaika site of Innao under Diyun circle of Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district on December 21.

In a joint press release, Binoy Dubey, cultural secretary of AASU, Raja Bolimora and Samarjyoti Gohain, president and general secretary of TDSU, while demanding immediate release of the two abducted employees, stated in clear terms that the Assam Government had not initiated any step for their safe release from the captivity of the militants, which was very unfortunate. They sought immediate intervention of the government. The student bodies also requested the abductors to release them on humanitarian grounds.