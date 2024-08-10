Tinsukia DC Hails 'Nijut Moina Scheme', 'Orunodoi Scheme' as a Key to Empowering Girls and Women Through Education and Financial Incentives

DIGBOI: “Following the wide acceptance and success of pro-women oriented ambitious socio-economic Orunodoi Scheme of the government of Assam, the implementation of CM’s girls education oriented “Nijut Moina Scheme” would also go a long way to provide better access to education for young girls empowering them through financial incentives,” said Tinsukia Deputy Commissioner Swapneel Paul.

The top civil administrator was addressing the students at Digboi Mahila Mahavidyalay at the college premises on Thursday following the virtual launch of Nijut Moina Scheme by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

According to Paul, the scheme not only intend the menace of child marriage to be nipped in the bud but would also foster a strong sense of confidence and uplift the moral of the young girls to pursue their career through continued efforts.

“You chase your goal through proper education availing the benefits of government schemes while leaving the hurdles behind for us to take care of,” said Paul encouraging the students including the drop outs in the rural agrarian pockets.

Local legislator Suren Phukan, Sanjita Chetiya and J. Kalita the Principal and Vice Principal of the college respectively and Dinesh Bhandari, the principal incharge of Sowmer Vidyapith were also present during the formal distribution of the forms of Mukya Mantri Nijut Moina Scheme (MMNM) .

The local legislator Suren Phukan while terming the scheme as ground breaking initiative lauded the pioneering efforts of CM Sarma for devising an effective financial scheme for girl child to promote their educational cause in the state.

Explaining the eligibility criteria and the benefits therein under the scheme, Phukan said that the MMNM would also act as deterrent force against child marriage in Assam.

Meanwhile, availing the opportunity to address the potential youths in the college auditorium the MLA did not hesitate to beat his own trumpet in regard to multi dimensional development accomplished in the constituency. Later in College Digboi, Dip Saikia the principal Digboi college having distributed the scheme forms formally in the Digboi college auditorium termed the scheme as catalyst and innovative concept aiming to empowering the young school and college girls. Hiten Sarmah the former retired principal of Margherita College, other dignitaries and scholars were also present along with the local legislator in the programme.

