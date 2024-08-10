NCC Girls' Wing Inaugurated at Om Prakash Dinodia College in Lakhimpur

LAKHIMPUR: An NCC girls’ wing under 72 Assam Girls (I) Coy, NCC, North Lakhimpur was inaugurated at Om Prakash Dinodia College, located at Panigaon of Lakhimpur district on Friday. In this connection, a ceremonial programme was held in the college premises, wherein 72 Assam Girls (I) Coy, NCC, North Lakhimpur Commanding Officer Anupa Ralegaonkar and several NCC officers were present. The event was moderated by Priyanka Bharali, Assistant Professor, Department of English of the college. The cadets of NCC units of various colleges also participated in the function. The programme started with the welcome speech delivered by Dr. Suresh Dutta, the Principal of the college. The Commanding Officer hoisted the flag and officially declared the starting of the NCC wing in the college from this day. Afterwards, a tree plantation drive was initiated, which was followed by the ceremonial opening of the NCC Girls’ Wing office.

