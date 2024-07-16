Tinsukia DC Orders Inquiry into Financial Anomalies of SHGs in Tingrai Area

DIGBOI: The top administrator of Tinsukia district, Swapnil Paul, commenting on the alleged financial anomalies involving four SHGs under Purnima Village Organization in the Tingrai area said that the matter has been looked into seriously adding that the CEO of Zila Parishad has already ordered an inquiry. According to the Tinsukia Deputy Commissioner, the inquiry report is awaited.

Earlier, on July 9, the chief executive officer of Zila Parishad, Tinsukia Gurnel Singh, made a serious note on the alleged issue and stated that an inquiry was being ordered into the alleged issue involving the undue withholding of loan installments by one of the Village Organizations (VO) at Tingrai under Hapjan Block.

Meanwhile, a meeting to this effect was held at the Tingrai Panchayat auditorium earlier on July 12, wherein, an all-cornered effort was put on the office bearers of the block and concerned VO to douse the flare amicably to avoid legal complications.

Ironically, holding the meeting during the inquiry period has baffled a section of women already holding an interrogative stand.

Earlier, the CEO of Zila Parishad said, “I have asked the Tinsukia district project manager, Manjit Gogoi, to conduct an inquiry into the alleged undesirable development and submit the report thereby.”

In the 22 SHGs being operated by Purnima Village Organizations in the Tingrai area, 4 groups including members Surjyamukhi, Hewali, Mismeri and Heouji comprising 48 members have been repaying their respective loan installments on time to the concerned president of the VO. To utter dismay, the four women beneficiaries of the said SHGs recently unearthed that their installments were not updated for more than six months for reasons best known to the concerned president of the VO and other stakeholders under the block.

On the other hand, it is reported that a blank cheque duly signed without containing the amount was being circulated earlier in the SHGs WhatsApp groups to convince the aggrieved women of having paid the outstanding loan amount. In a similar incident of the same nature that surfaced in Duliajan in Dibrugarh district recently, the police arrested alleged scammer women and her accomplices to effectively investigate the anomalies involving a huge amount of public money amounting to more than a crore.

However, the telephonic effort of The Sentinel to establish contact for comments with the CEO of Zila Parishad and block project manager, Hapjan, on Monday evening did not materialise as the calls went unattended.

