Union Minister Jual Oram Visits Flood-Hit Sivasagar, Inaugurates Jala Jivan Mission Project

GAURISAGAR: Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Jual Oram, on Monday visited the flood-hit areas of Sivasagar district with Sivasagar Guardian Minister, Dr Ranuj Pegu. At the same time, Union Minister Oram inaugurated a Rs 1.16 crore Jala Jivan Mission (JJM) project in Demow Ahom Pathar. The Minister visited Katiori, Bhekuri Chapori, and Bamrajabari in Panidihing, met the tribal people of different groups, and assured them of all possible help from the government to tide over the post-flood problems faced by them. The Minister also met with the people living near the rivers Deroi, Desang, Dikhow, Dihing, and the Brahmaputra during his visit. He also exchanged views with the people of Gohainbari, TE.

The Union Minister was accompanied by Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain and Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav. Later, the Minister met the District Commissioner and senior departmental officials at the DC conference hall in Siu-Ka-Pha Bhawan, Sivasagar, and took stock of the progress made in implementing the PM and CM flagship missions and the tribal affairs schemes in the district. Earlier in the morning, Minister Oram offered prayers at the historic Shiva Doul.

