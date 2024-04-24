Tinsukia DC Swapneel Paul gives clarification about controversies of non-functioning of CCTV monitors installed in Control Room of ballot boxes

TINSUKIA April: After some controversies that erupted over non-functioning of CCTV monitors installed in the Control Room of ballot boxes, the District Commissioner of Tinsukia Swapneel Paul in a press meet at DC’s office on Tuesday clarified that on 2.20 am of the previous night the monitor of CCTV cameras stopped functioning for certain hours due to technical breach and power disruption which was restored on Tuesday morning though footage was intact. He regretted that a section of people attempted to sensitize this small issue without any merit. He also informed that technical manpower present at that time were not capable to handle the situation and assured that technical expertise would be present all time henceforth adding that the footage in question can be viewed by political parties as well as media.

Also Read: Women injured in elephant attack in Tinsukia district

Also Watch: