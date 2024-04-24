Women injured in elephant attack in Tinsukia district

TINSUKIA: Two women sustained grievous injuries following an attack by a strayed elephant at Ubon Gaon under Kakopathar PS Tinsukia district on Tuesday morning. While one of the women identified as Sushila Konwar (51) wife of Rughunath Konwar succumbed to her injuries at Kakopathar Hospital, the other Anju Dangoria (48) was shifted to AMC&H Dibrugarh. The elephant reportedly entered the village from Kumchang Reserve Forest after crossing NH 15 and sent back to reserve again by villagers which was roaming in nearby villages. The locals said that a herd of 30 wild elephants have been wondering in nearby Mechaki Reserve Forest. The Tinsukia district administration initiated immediate relief and compensation to the affected families though it could not be ascertained whether the elephant was wild or domesticated.

