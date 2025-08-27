Tinsukia DC Swapneel Paul inaugurates modern multimodal learning hub at District Library

A CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: The Tinsukia district administration has set up a state-of-the-art multimodal learning space at the District Library, formally inaugurated on Tuesday by District Commissioner (DC) Swapneel Paul in the presence of book lovers, academics and eminent citizens.

The innovative facility, christened ‘Learn-o-verse’, was developed using ?20 lakh from the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2024, conferred upon Paul. The initiative also aligns with the Government of Assam’s decision to celebrate 2024 as the ‘Book Year’.

What was once an abandoned 1,000 sq ft space in the District Library has been transformed into a vibrant hub featuring reading corners, an interactive digital panel, video conferencing facilities, group discussion areas, teaching space, WiFi connectivity, digital resources, and online coaching support for competitive examinations.

Expressing his delight, DC Paul, who was accompanied by his wife and ACS officer Ananya Choudhury, said, “Books not only enrich the mind and knowledge, but with changing technology we must innovate to attract the younger generation.”

Earlier, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mirzana Hussain briefed the gathering about the project while highlighting Paul’s other initiatives, including the creation of an educational garden under DC Vista, a free narcotics rehabilitation centre under the Arohan Project, and welfare measures like health check-ups, certificates and single identity cards for persons with disabilities.

